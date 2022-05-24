ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Peels Back Secrecy on Hollywood Decision-Making

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTwZH_0fpDvuUH00

Through five weeks of trial, one mystery with a multimillion dollar question mark has lingered: How much were Johnny Depp or Amber Heard ’s careers harmed by the actors allegedly defaming each other?

Hollywood insiders, typically tight-lipped on dealings in the industry, have taken the stand largely to push back on accusations that the duo’s public mudslinging played a part in their tumbling careers. Keeping in line with studios insulating themselves from appearing to take sides in the high-profile dispute put in motion at the height of the #MeToo movement, Walter Hamada, president of DC Films and the highest-ranking studio officer to appear in the trial, said on Tuesday that “there were conversations about potentially recasting” Heard in the Aquaman sequel but that they didn’t relate to her legal battle with Depp.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Hamada attributed the discussions to “chemistry” issues with leading man Jason Momoa .

The testimony mirrors Disney production executive Tina Newman testifying last week that she wasn’t aware of the December 2018 op-ed at the center of the defamation trial playing a role in the choice not to move forward with another installment to Pirates of the Caribbean . Depp has alleged that he was cut from the franchise shortly after the column — which didn’t name him specifically but described “domestic abuse” in a time frame consistent with his marriage to Heard — was published and that he’s still being boycotted by Hollywood.

In a $100 million counterclaim, Heard has accused Depp of coordinating a campaign aimed at smearing her by calling her abuse claims a hoax.

In a 20-minute deposition shown to jurors, Hamada detailed how Heard was almost booted from the upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom .

“Concerns were brought up at the wrap of production of the first movie,” Hamada said of whether the studio would be “better off recasting someone who has better natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward that way.”

Heard’s contract with Warner Bros. paid her $450,000 for her debut as Mera, queen of Atlantis, in Zach Snyder’s Justice League with options by the studio for her to reprise the character in later movies, the actor has testified. She was paid $1 million for Aquaman and $2 million for the sequel. The studio hasn’t decided whether to pick up her option, for which she’d be paid $4 million, for another movie.

Asked whether allegedly defamatory statements from Adam Waldman — one of Depp’s lawyers who was thrown off the case for leaking information covered by a protective order to the press — calling Heard’s abuse allegations a lie affected Heard’s compensation or role in the Aquaman follow-up, Hamada denied the claim. He described Warner Bros.’ philosophy on “hold[ing] people to their options.”

“As a company we go through a lot of trouble when we make deals with actors,” Hamada said. “Traditionally, prior to me join the company, every option was renegotiated. One thing we were trying to put a rein in on was not renegotiating every deal.”

Over several days on the stand, Heard testified that studios and endorsers shied away from her once Depp started to undermine her claims that she was abused by him.

“I had to fight really hard to keep my career,” Heard testified on May 17. “After I got my temporary restraining order, I lost opportunities. I got canceled from jobs. I got dropped from a campaign I had shot. I fought to keep my job in the biggest movie opportunity I had to date — Justice League , with the option [for] Aquaman .”

The actress added that Warner Bros. didn’t want to include her in the Aquaman sequel and only shot a “very pared-down version” of her part.

“I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another,” Heard said. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Undercutting Heard’s testimony, Hamada testified that her role in the movie was determined prior to the couple’s legal battle and that her “character’s involvement in the story was what it was in the beginning.”

The testimony from the executive appointed to shepherd the DC extended universe in 2018 after Justice League flopped tracks with what Heard’s agent, WME’s Jessica Kovacevic, said about the reason her client’s role in the Aquaman sequel wasn’t as robust as desired. She testified last week that she was told Heard’s role was reduced because of chemistry issues but that negative press affected the studio’s decision, questioning why Heard’s career didn’t take off as much as Momoa’s.

“Your career takes a turn after something like that,” Kovacevic said, referring to Warner Bros. choosing Heard to play Mera after she auditioned for the part. “She was very well-received in the movie at the time. Everyone was happy with her at the time. There were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her. I don’t have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it’s the only logical conclusion I draw.”

Kovacevic added that Heard was dropped from an Amazon movie because of the accusations from Depp.

Hamada was the second Hollywood insider to testify for Depp in the trial. Jack Whigham, the actor’s agent, previously testified that his client was slated to be paid $22.5 million for reprising his role as Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates movie, but that Disney went in a different direction after Heard’s op-ed.

“After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film, which was what we normally would have been focused on,” Whigham said.

Heard also enlisted numerous people with ties to the industry to back up her case. Newman was called to the stand to refute claims that Heard’s abuse allegations caused Disney to drop plans for Pirates 6. She pointed to emails among company executives Sean Bailey, Alan Horn and Alan Bergman discussing issues with Depp on-and off-set.

The testimony was overshadowed by United Talent Agency’s Tracey Jacobs, Depp’s former agent, ripping apart her former client for ruining his career due to issues with alcohol and drugs.

“His star had dimmed due to it getting harder to get him jobs given the reputation he had acquired due to his lateness and other things,” Jacobs said, adding that “people were talking” about his substance abuse.

At one point, Depp had to start wearing an earpiece to have his lines fed to him because he wouldn’t remember them, she recounted.

The trial continues on Wednesday with Kate Moss expected to testify as a rebuttal witness for Depp .

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Moss Undercuts Amber Heard’s Testimony, Says Johnny Depp “Carried Me to My Room” After Falling From Stairs

Kate Moss on Wednesday recounted an incident in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, during which the actor got the supermodel medical attention after she fell when the two were a couple, undercutting Heard’s third-party account of the incident. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss testified. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJohnny Depp Testifies He Helped Amber...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp’s Former Agent Details Actor’s Fall From Grace

Johnny Depp’s former agent recounted on Thursday the destruction of the actor’s career and reputation stemming from his issues with alcohol and drugs. United Talent Agency’s Tracey Jacobs told jurors in Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that the actor went from “the biggest star in the world” to a liability that studios were wary of due to his “unprofessional behavior.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmber Heard Says 'Aquaman 2' Role Reduced Due to Depp AllegationsAmber Heard Cross-Examination Begins, Confronted With Recordings and Photos at Defamation TrialAmber Heard Details Sexual Abuse Claims Against Johnny Depp to Jury Depp had become notorious...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Kate Moss
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex-Fiancée Just Called Him ‘Paranoid’ & ‘Destructive’ Amid His Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. A new insight. Details of Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey’s relationship are revealed in Jennifer’s new memoir Out of the Corner. In the memoir, released May 3, 2022, the Dirty Dancing actress recalls her short-lived engagement to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.  The two were set up on a blind date by Jennifer’s agent in 1989. “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet,” the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress wrote in an excerpt of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secrecy#Dc Films
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amber Heard’s Lawyer Does an Unexpected Impression of Johnny Depp in Court: Watch His Reaction

The intensity of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard lessened for a moment when the actress’ attorney briefly imitated the Pirates of the Caribbean star while questioning her client on the stand. “I’m gonna start at the very beginning here,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told the Aquaman actress, 36, in court on Tuesday, May […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy