Henrietta Hayes, 70, of Louisville passed away at 8:06 AM May 24, 2022 at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville with loved ones by her side. The Louisville native worked at Stewarts Department Store and was a member of Sojourn Church Carlisle and was a long-time member of Bridgehaven. Thank you to Signature South, Amanda and all others that took care of her, the Oechsli family who took her in as their own and Anna at Kindred who danced with her and made her know she was loved. Henrietta was an inspiration to all. She was a daughter of the late Cecil Norman Hayes and Mary Magadaline Hayes. She was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Hayes and one great nephew Michael Anthony Hayes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO