Illinois lawmakers respond to Texas school shooting

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After 14 children were killed by a gunman at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Illinois lawmakers went to social media to voice their responses.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

“Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too soon. My heart is with the families and friends of these lives lost. I implore – beg – my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from re-living this gun tragedy far too often. We cannot continue to sit on our hands and allow innocent lives to be lost. Congress must act.”

Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton

“When we drop our little one off at school each morning, we expect to pick her up at the end of the day. As a mom, my heart aches for the families and the entire Robb Elementary School community. I’m lifting them in prayer. This is not normal. We must unite to #EndGunViolence .”

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

“This is pure evil and heartbreaking – 14 children and 1 teacher were murdered in an act of senseless violence. Please pray for the victims, their families, and the Uvalde, Texas community.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Irvin

“Today’s shooting in Texas was a senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to all of the families.”

Comptroller Susana Mendoza

“I am horrified by this latest mass shooting targeting schoolchildren. These tragedies have become all too common. As a parent, the idea of having a child killed while at school – a place that is meant to be the safest space for our kids – is a horrific nightmare. My heart and prayers are with the families of the 14 students who are living this nightmare, and the family of the teacher killed. May the entire school community be supported as it grapples with the lasting trauma this day will bring. And may this serve as a reminder to us all that gun violence is a public health crisis and change is urgently needed.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul

“My heart breaks for the families in Texas. Our children deserve better. No child, wherever they are, should have to live in a world plagued by gun violence.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

“Every parent’s nightmare. I’m heartbroken for these families and angry as hell at Republicans’ shameless inaction to save the lives of innocent children. For every victim of this tragedy, enough has to be enough.”

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey

“Our hearts break for the children and the teacher lost today. Cindy and I send our heartfelt prayers to the families in Texas who were affected by today’s senseless shooting.”

