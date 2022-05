The Royal Cascade seasonal closure begins June 1. Cañon City’s newest trail – Royal Cascade – offers hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers incredible views of the Royal Gorge and Arkansas River. But if you’re looking to enjoy the trail, you’ll need to plan your excursion before June 1, when the trail will be subject to a seasonal closure for two months. In cooperation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Royal Cascade will be completely closed to all users in June and July, to reopen on August 1. This closure will not affect Tunnel Drive or the Royal Gorge Park Trails.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO