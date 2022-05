On 2 February 1901, the US Army established the Nurse Corps as a part of its medical department. For many years, young women, wanting to help their country, enlisted to be a part of this component of the Army. Sharon Ann Lane, born in Zanesville, Ohio, and spending most of her life in Canton, Ohio, heard that call and would be the answer to a trivia question that this weekend is apropos: Who was the only American female servicewoman killed by enemy fire during the Vietnam War?

