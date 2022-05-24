ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

Eureka Public Library announces upcoming events

 4 days ago

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day. The library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922. Kick-Off Party for Eureka Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading...

