Massena, NY

Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of...

Mary “Louise” Helmer, 91, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside memorial service for Mary “Louise” Helmer age 91 of Dekalb Jct will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at the Ogdensburg Cemetery with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Helmer passed away at her home with her granddaughter Heather by her side. Mrs. Helmer passed away on Monday (May 23, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.
LOWVILLE, NY
P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, age 88, of 309 Trippany Road, Massena, NY passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Marge is survived by her son Raymond, many nieces and nephews along with her sisters in law, Sally Benedict, Doris Benedict, and Joyce Benedict. She was predeceased by her husband, John in September 2018, her brothers, Michael Benedict 2008, Harry Benedict 2013 along with her youngest brother David (Eddie) Benedict 2014. Margie was born in Hogansburg on August 12, 1933, daughter of Alexander and Mary (Pointe) Benedict. Marge attended Mohawk Indian School, Bombay High School for 2 years and graduated from Massena High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952 Margie married John Belanger at the St. Regis Catholic Church at St. Regis, Quebec. Marge was employed at several various business’ throughout her working career including Bob’s Motor as a clerk and receptionist, as assistant bookkeeper at Seaway Volkswagen, Secretary at Twin Rivers School within Massena Central School System and retired from the Town of Massena as the Receiver of Taxes and Assessments in 1995. Throughout the years Margie was active as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts in Pack 31. She loved weekly campouts, initially in a VW bus camper, then truck camper and then various motor homes, as there were active the local Eskimo Travel Camper Club. She with her husband John traveled the USA in their 38ft. motor home before eventually settling down in Bradenton, Florida. In Bradenton John and Margie enjoyed the years in their new home located along the Bradenton River. Margie could not relax so she re-entered the working world as a secretary to a law firm. Eventually, after 10 years of Florida life they returned to Massena to enjoy the four seasons. Once back in Massena, she was enjoying going out for a meal with old friends from her Mohawk elementary school; she participated in the monthly lunches with the retired Secretary’s of Massena School System. Her daily walks with her neighbors and friends provide good conversations when she was not enjoyed the wonders of reading a good mystery. Relaxation was growing flowers, and caring for a good size veggie garden provided much relaxation. Loved her “Grand Dog’s” and reading books. She loved traveling, visiting many states in her RV travels. Memorial donations are requested to Massena Humane Society. Donaldson Funeral Home will be providing the service of the family with a private burial at her family plot within Calvary Cemetery.
MASSENA, NY
Graveside services for Nancy I. O’Leary, 67, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy I. O’Leary, 67, a resident of Chase Mills, will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Nancy passed away on December 31, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CHASE MILLS, NY
Massena, NY
Obituaries
Linda C. McGibbon, 78, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. McGibbon, age 78, passed away peacefully May 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service beginning at 2:30 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Burial will be held in Garfield Cemetery, Potsdam on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Linda Foody officiating.
CANTON, NY
Beverly A. Oliver, 89, of West Stockholm

WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Oliver, 89, passed away early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Forest City, North Carolina. Beverly was born on September 19, 1932, in West Stockholm, New York, the daughter of the late Bernard and Celeita (Cheney) Greene. She attended local schools and later graduated from Watertown Business School. On October 13, 1951, she married Frank Oliver at the First Methodist Church Parsonage in Watertown. He predeceased on October 10, 2006. Beverly worked 20 years as a loan officer at Key Bank and retired in 1986.
WEST STOCKHOLM, NY
Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl. He was born on July...
RICHVILLE, NY
Lauris I. Coffey, 90, of Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lauris I. Coffey, 90, of Canton died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a few days. Lauris was born May 14, 1932 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Prentice and Bertha (Wallace) Storie. She graduated from Knox-Memorial Central School in 1950. On June 28, 1950, Lauris married Milford A. Coffey at the Russell United Methodist Church. Milford predeceased her on November 14, 1998. Lauris worked for Beaudette’s Grocery for 15 years, in the health center at St. Lawrence University for five years and for a short time as a teller at Marine Midland Bank in Canton. Lauris was a life member of the Russell, Hermon and Canton Order of the Eastern Stars and the Edward C. Seymour VFW Post 1231 Auxiliary, she and Milford enjoyed summers at Boyd Pond in Russell and winters in Zepher Hills, FL. Lauris is survived by a brother, Milton Storie of Gouverneur, nieces, Julie Coffey-Rider and Shirley Coffey-Heath and a nephew, Richard Coffey, among other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Prentice and Bertha and her beloved husband Milford, she is predeceased by a brothers, Donald Storie and Clifford (Kattie) Storie and by a sister, Dorothy Storie. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 26, 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in the North Russell Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Dr.; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Lauris I. Coffey are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
CANTON, NY
‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students have a bit of a different answer for their parents when they ask them what they learned in school Thursday. Hundreds of eighth graders from across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties took part Thursday in the annual Career Jam. Businesses from across the area came to the Watertown Ice Arena to show students what might be in store for them when after graduation. The event drew the state Labor Commissioner to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
SPCA: a lot of kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found. “They’re coming in constantly,” she said. There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption. You can stop by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Boil-water advisory lifted in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials have given the all-clear on a boil-water advisory for a section of Proctor Avenue. The advisory affected the street’s 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks. It was lifted early Friday afternoon. The measure was taken when a faulty valve was replaced, which...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Obituaries
Facebook auction to benefit Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a live Facebook auction next month to benefit the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Wellesley Island. Outreach coordinator Darlene Sourwine and board member Rick Gefell said they’re asking for donations for the fundraiser. Watch the video for their interview on 7...
WATERTOWN, NY
Massena committee wants help choosing DRI projects

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena village officials are looking for community feedback on how to spend millions of dollars from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The village was awarded $10 million from the state last year for projects to help revitalize downtown Massena. The local planning committee Thursday night laid...
MASSENA, NY
New VA clinic in Watertown promises new, better services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New equipment, better access, and more services - the company taking over the Veterans Administration clinic in Watertown says veterans can look forward to many improvements. The community-based outpatient clinic is scheduled for opening July 1. 1222 Arsenal Street is where the new facilities will...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown pipe burst: ‘I was worried about the road collapsing’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Repairs continued Friday afternoon at the scene of a water pipe break in Watertown. The break - at the intersection of Bradley and Burdick streets around 8:30 Friday morning - flooded the intersection for a time. “I was worried about the road collapsing,” said Anthony...
Massive effort mounted to rescue stranded kayaker

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Rescuing a kayaker stranded Wednesday night in the town of Colton involved a massive rescue effort by two fire departments, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services, state forest rangers, county dispatchers, and Fort Drum. Emergency Services director Matthew Denner said a man in his 40s called...
COLTON, NY
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Case, the Superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving. In a message to the General Brown community, Case wrote she has been appointed Superintendent of Schools at the Spencer - Van Etten Central School District, and starts August 1. Case wrote she...
BROWNVILLE, NY
Blast from the Past: Memorial Day Weekend camping 2006

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to Memorial Day weekend 2006 where people were heading to the campsites. Watch the story by then reporter Andrea Friedman.

