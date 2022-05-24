Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - P. Marjorie (Benedict) Belanger, age 88, of 309 Trippany Road, Massena, NY passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Marge is survived by her son Raymond, many nieces and nephews along with her sisters in law, Sally Benedict, Doris Benedict, and Joyce Benedict. She was predeceased by her husband, John in September 2018, her brothers, Michael Benedict 2008, Harry Benedict 2013 along with her youngest brother David (Eddie) Benedict 2014. Margie was born in Hogansburg on August 12, 1933, daughter of Alexander and Mary (Pointe) Benedict. Marge attended Mohawk Indian School, Bombay High School for 2 years and graduated from Massena High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952 Margie married John Belanger at the St. Regis Catholic Church at St. Regis, Quebec. Marge was employed at several various business’ throughout her working career including Bob’s Motor as a clerk and receptionist, as assistant bookkeeper at Seaway Volkswagen, Secretary at Twin Rivers School within Massena Central School System and retired from the Town of Massena as the Receiver of Taxes and Assessments in 1995. Throughout the years Margie was active as a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts in Pack 31. She loved weekly campouts, initially in a VW bus camper, then truck camper and then various motor homes, as there were active the local Eskimo Travel Camper Club. She with her husband John traveled the USA in their 38ft. motor home before eventually settling down in Bradenton, Florida. In Bradenton John and Margie enjoyed the years in their new home located along the Bradenton River. Margie could not relax so she re-entered the working world as a secretary to a law firm. Eventually, after 10 years of Florida life they returned to Massena to enjoy the four seasons. Once back in Massena, she was enjoying going out for a meal with old friends from her Mohawk elementary school; she participated in the monthly lunches with the retired Secretary’s of Massena School System. Her daily walks with her neighbors and friends provide good conversations when she was not enjoyed the wonders of reading a good mystery. Relaxation was growing flowers, and caring for a good size veggie garden provided much relaxation. Loved her “Grand Dog’s” and reading books. She loved traveling, visiting many states in her RV travels. Memorial donations are requested to Massena Humane Society. Donaldson Funeral Home will be providing the service of the family with a private burial at her family plot within Calvary Cemetery.

