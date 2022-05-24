ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Municipal Band announces free summer concert schedule

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

The Long Beach Municipal Band will celebrate its 113th season this summer with a series of free outdoor concerts from June 28 through Aug. 5

The band, under the direction of Kurt Curtis, will play selections inspired by a different theme each week at six Long Beach Parks. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule:

  • Whaley Park, 5620 E. Atherton St., June 28 and July 5
  • Bluff Park, 2500 E. Ocean Blvd., July 12, 19 and 26
  • Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St., Aug. 2
  • Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar Ave., every Wednesday from June 29 through Aug. 3
  • Larry Curtis Concert Park at Marine Stadium Park, 5255 Paoli Way, every Thursday from June 30 through Aug. 4.
  • El Dorado Park West, 2800 Studebaker Road, every Friday from July 1 through Aug. 5.

The post Municipal Band announces free summer concert schedule appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH kickstarts summer with events in June

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s open air coastal retail, dining and lifestyle center invites the community to stay, shop, dine and relax this June with a number of events. Kicking things off with PCH Movies & Moonlight, on Friday, June 3rd at sunset with a showing of Hairspray (2007). Movies are complimentary for the community to enjoy, weather permitting. Self-seating will be available along Seaport Way on a first come first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. 2ND & PCH offers an array of restaurants, retailers and specialty services within the center for the community to enjoy before, during or after the movie.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Reinventing concession stands in Huntington Beach

Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Cerritos, CA
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA.com

A preview of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

President elect of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Andrea Perez joined us with a preview of the 62nd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. This is a free community event featuring food, carnival rides, contests, live entertainment and a very large strawberry shortcake. To learn more about the strawberry festival,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newportbeachindy.com

A Crystal Cove Restaurant Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center

A Restaurant (formerly known as The Arches) on Coast Highway in Newport Beach has a storied past dating back 100 years. For decades the gas station/diner was the halfway meeting spot for motorists between Los Angeles and San Diego, spawning the phrase “meet me at the Arches.”. Over the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Concerts
Long Beach Post

Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in May

Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in May appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach: Local punk vets Fear will be playing their classic The Record album in its entirety, for two nights in a row in Long Beach. Not to be missed. It’s been nine years since Fear rerecorded their classic debut The Record album is The Fear Record. And 22 years since their last album of brand new material — 2000’s American Beer. Yet Lee Ving and crew have consistently gotten out there and performed live. Because we all love “I Love Livin’ in the City” and “I Don’t Care About You.”
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
discovering-la.com

Where to Celebrate National Brisket Day in LA

Saturday, May 28, is National Brisket Day. If you’ve had corned beef or pastrami before, then you’ve had brisket. This large piece of flavor-packed beef is often cured or smoked, but it’s also one of the best cuts for braising and slow cooking. I hope you can plan ahead and celebrate National Brisket Day with one of your favorites or try something new.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

L.A. cannabis festival revolves toward the future of cannabis

The Green Street Festival is one of many events that is a response to the growing acceptance of cannabis use, as the future of the cannabis industry is in real estate. Green Street Festival was a 2-day event in Downtown Los Angeles focused on education and entertainment in the cannabis industry. Day 1 was a VIP-invite only; Viking News was only invited to cover Day 2.
Long Beach Post

Cultural events can help boost Long Beach’s recovery—so the city will help pay for them

Cultural events like parades and food festivals were among the many economy-boosting and community-building activities that had to take a pause during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic—and Long Beach officials are hoping their return can help bolster the city’s recovery. The post Cultural events can help boost Long Beach’s recovery—so the city will help pay for them appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy