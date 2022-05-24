Municipal Band announces free summer concert schedule

The Long Beach Municipal Band will celebrate its 113th season this summer with a series of free outdoor concerts from June 28 through Aug. 5

The band, under the direction of Kurt Curtis, will play selections inspired by a different theme each week at six Long Beach Parks. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule:

Whaley Park, 5620 E. Atherton St., June 28 and July 5

Bluff Park, 2500 E. Ocean Blvd., July 12, 19 and 26

Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St., Aug. 2

Los Cerritos Park, 3750 Del Mar Ave., every Wednesday from June 29 through Aug. 3

Larry Curtis Concert Park at Marine Stadium Park, 5255 Paoli Way, every Thursday from June 30 through Aug. 4.

El Dorado Park West, 2800 Studebaker Road, every Friday from July 1 through Aug. 5.

