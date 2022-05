One thing it can be tough to remember when you're playing hockey at a high level: TV cameras could be on you at anytime. Switzerland's National Men's Hockey Team got a reminder the hard way Thursday during the World Championships taking place in Finland. Before a game against the US, the Swiss were in the tunnel waiting to come out on the ice. The camera caught an interesting interaction between teammates Marco Miranda and Andrea Glauser.

HOCKEY ・ 15 HOURS AGO