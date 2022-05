On Friday afternoon. May 20, Gaylord Michigan saw a tornado touch down in Gaylord during a thunderstorm killing 2 and leaving 44 injured along with a path of destruction. Gaylord has no tornado sirens, although residents do receive alerts through their cellphones. In situation like that, knowing the signs of impending severe weather and what to do could save your life.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO