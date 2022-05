RANSOMVILLE, NY – Third-generation driver Erick Rudolph from Ransomville, NY took the lead away on lap eight and drove away to his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature win of the season as Evergreen Lawn & Tree Service presented the racing action at the Ransomville Speedway Friday night. Scott Kerwin from Newfane, NY won his second Investor’s Service Sportsman feature of the season. Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield, NY won his second Ki Po Motors Street Stock feature of the season. Dante Mancuso from Batavia, NY won his second Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.

