PORT ROYAL, PA – For the second time in as many tries, and for the third time in his career, the “Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, continuing his winning ways with a Bob Weikert Memorial opening night triumph worth $10,000.

PORT ROYAL, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO