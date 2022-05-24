ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, VA

Bases may honor Eisenhower, female Civil War surgeon, Black WWII officer

By Raquel Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGgJx_0fpDlrcq00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A federal commission tasked by Congress with renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders on Tuesday announced recommendations for new titles.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Ty Seidule said. “We believe that these new names will inspire soldiers.”

The commission was formed after public backlash about Confederal symbols on public land.

Its suggestions for new names include Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was a general during World War II before becoming president. His name would go on what is now Fort Gordon in Georgia.

The list of people honored also includes historic firsts for women and minorities. Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would become Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker, an abolitionist who served as the first female U.S. Army surgeon during the Civil War. Fort Hood, Texas, would be renamed for the first Hispanic four-star general, Richard Cavazos.

Fort Lee in Virginia would be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams after two African American service members, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. Adams was the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.

“It is our honor to unanimously recommend these names,” Seidule said.

He said the names are the result of months of work with each community.

“We received more than 34,000 submissions,” he said.

According to rules devised by lawmakers last year, each name must be approved by Congress and the secretary of defense before becoming official.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

EXPERTS: Stop associating violence with mental illness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The tragic mass shooting in Texas has rocked the nation, with 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an 18-year-old. People are trying to wrap their heads around how this could have happened. Dr. Farha Abbasi, a psychiatric professor at Michigan State University, says many are pointing to mental illness, […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Local
Texas Society
Fort Gordon, GA
Government
State
Washington State
Fort Hood, TX
Society
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, GA
Fort Lee, VA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Gordon, GA
City
Fort Lee, VA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
WLNS

Vet owned MMA league brings mental health into the ring

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – One mid-Michigan veteran is gearing up along with mixed martial-arts athletes to bring mental health services to fighters and vets. MMA athletes around Michigan are running though drills again and again. It’s all ahead of the return of a new, re-vamped league that will introduce a different kind of fight, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Military Base#American War#Racism#Nexstar#Congress#Confederate#U S Army#Confederal#Hispanic#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Election board won’t reinstate GOP candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If four GOP gubernatorial candidates want to be on the August primary ballot, they will have to convince the courts to put them on. The reason? It’s because a state board is deadlocked on what to do about fraudulent signatures on the nominating petitions. The State Elections Bureau contends that enough […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy