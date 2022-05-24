ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Tornado recovery continues for businesses

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been almost six months since the...

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of holiday traffic delays

Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 62 intersection with KY 95/Main Street at Calvert City in Marshall County should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during peak traffic periods. As part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project along U.S. 62 between Calvert City and the Marshall-McCracken County...
CALVERT CITY, KY
WTVW

New homes revealed to tornado survivors

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from the ground up, were revealed to Jeff and Lisa Vanover, as well as Autumn and her children, with the help of Christian music artist Jason Crabb.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Possible alligator sighting at Mike Miller Park

The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the pond at Mike Miller Park. Park staff, KY Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriffs Department have been on scene and have been unable to confirm the sighting at this time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Econolodge in Russellville ranked first in the nation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Econolodge hotel of Russellville has been recognized with a 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchisor of the Econolodge brand. The award was presented at the Choice Hotels at their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas on May 3-5. The Best...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Manufacturer Bringing New Jobs To Kentucky

Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray. Officials say the Kentucky location will produce a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
Weekend Beach Access Again Restricted at Pennyrile Forest State Park

For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
Local COVID increases

Some Local 6 counties seeing rise in COVID cases, health department director believes CDC map for McCracken County is incorrect. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said there may be an error with the CDC numbers. However, he also said the past few weeks have seen a jump in cases.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
McCracken County baseball delivering on high expectations

PADUCAH, Ky. - For anyone who follows baseball in the First Region, McCracken County baseball's 8th-straight regional championship on Thursday came as no surprise. The Mustangs have won the regional title every year since their first season in 2014, and have continued to build on an impressive streak in the first region.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Movies in the Park starts June 9 in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Movies in the Park starts June 9. The family-friendly movie series is is shown on an inflatable screen set up in the grassy area near the Music Garden between the Noble Park Pool and Lake Gerry B. Montgomery. According to the city, each movie starts...
PADUCAH, KY
Canadian company creating electricity technology moving into former Murray plant, creating 150 jobs

A Canadian company making new electricity distribution technology is taking over a former engine plant in Murray with plans to create 150 full-time jobs. Hollobus Technologies, a subsidiary of British Columbia company Superior Tray Systems, will invest $2.25 million in taking over the former Briggs & Stratton engine plant to create electricity distribution components for a variety of industrial projects. The company plans to locate its headquarters, its manufacturing operation and its R&D facility in the western Kentucky plant. The Briggs and Stratton site shuttered in 2020 affecting about 600 full-time jobs and leaving a facility that’s existed since the 1980s empty.
MURRAY, KY
Teacher recovers after stroke

31-year-old Paducah Tilghman Band Director makes full recovery after stroke. "I didn't know I was having a stroke when I did have it, but I knew something was wrong," he says. "If you think something is wrong, don't risk not going to the emergency room. If you think something is wrong, don't wait.”
PADUCAH, KY
Graves County Fiscal Court Holds Meeting

The Graves County Fiscal Court has opened several items up for bid. The court is accepting bids for up to three new 2023 Tri-Axle Cab and Chassis Trucks, while surplussing ones already in the county’s possession. “We are going through the process for bidding for these trucks just as...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

