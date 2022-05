UNION, Ore. (CBS2) — The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help on a search-and-rescue mission after a couple called 911 and said they were "stuck in the woods." The call came in at 9:15 p.m. on Monday. The caller said she and her husband were stuck in the woods and needed help, but the call cut due to poor reception. The woman is pregnant and the husband is disabled, officials learned during the brief call.

