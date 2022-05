OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Josh Pyne had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to spark No. 8 seed Indiana to a 6-4 victory over top-seeded Maryland in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana (27-31) advances to play No. 2 seed Rutgers in the semifinal nightcap later Saturday. Maryland (41-12) will exit the tourney following its second straight loss after an 11-game win streak.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO