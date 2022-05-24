ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Final unofficial results for May 24 runoff elections

By James Clark, Samantha Jarpe
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Final unofficial results came in for Tuesday’s runoff elections for the Republican and Democratic primaries, including two local races.

According to final unofficial results, Carl Tepper won against David Glasheen by 4,417 votes to 3,079 votes in the runoff for Texas State Representative for District 84.

In another local race, Tom Brummett won against Bob Nebb 8,745 votes to 5,991 votes in the runoff race for Judge of Lubbock County Court at Law No 2.

Find the full results below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoarC_0fpDT0nK00
    Glasheen (left) and Tepper (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ng5k0_0fpDT0nK00
    Images of Tom Brummett (left) and Bob Nebb (right)
