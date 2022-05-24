Death notices for May 24, 2022

Alverta Jeanette (Lehman) Endersby slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on May 18, 2022. She was born to Ralph J. and Nina C. (Simmons) Lehman in Woodward, Oklahoma, on October 29, 1937. Although the family moved around frequently, they always returned to their hometown, Woodward, where Jeanette met Robert Leroy (Bob) Endersby. After Jeanette graduated from Woodward High School, she joined her family, then in California. At age 17, she was hired as the secretary for a general at Hamilton Air Force Base. Returning to Oklahoma, she attended Panhandle A & M in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and graduated from Hill’s Business University in Oklahoma City. Then she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Robert, who had joined the Navy, got leave. On May 31, 1957, the couple were married in Woodward. When Bob reported back to duty, Jeanette accompanied him and took a job with the U.S. Navy in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The next year the couple welcomed a son, their only child. After Bob was discharged, the family returned home and were active in Oklahoma City’s Classen Boulevard Baptist Church. Bob taught Sunday School and served as a deacon and church treasurer, while Jeanette played the piano and worked as church secretary. Bob passed away on May 8, 1969. Now the breadwinner, the young widow turned to business. She worked the next 20+ years at IBM in Oklahoma City. After retirement, she lived on the Lehman family farm near Yukon, Oklahoma. In 2001, she made a new start in life with many new friends when she moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be near her family. She is survived by her son James; his wife, Linda; two granddaughters, Jane Rebekah Endersby and Katharine Ruth (Kate) Endersby; and grandson, Luke Anthony James Endersby.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri.

