Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

According to HONOLULU, Hawai‘i has the strongest high school volleyball program in the country, the highest percentage of All-American selectees at national tournaments and the highest percentage of Olympic players (every U.S. Olympic volleyball team thus far has featured at least one player from Hawai‘i). “1977 is the ‘Year of the Volleyball’ in Hawaii with the state hosting the three most important championships,” HONOLULU writes: the National Volleyball Championships, the U.S. Volleyball Association Nationals and the Pacific Rim Championships, the latter two in Hilo.

