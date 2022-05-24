Nebraska football tabs Taylor McDaniel as new director of recruiting

Nebraska football senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta spoke in April about two "key" openings on the Huskers' recruiting staff.

It appears one of those spots has been filled.

Taylor McDaniel announced on social media Tuesday that she is the Huskers' new director of recruiting. Most recently, McDaniel was the on-campus recruiting director at Kansas State, and before that, she held the same role at Tennessee.

Last month, Guinta detailed what he was looking for in his search for a director of recruiting. Primarily, he wanted someone that could help the Huskers "get a consistent message and story out."

"Whether that be the process of what we do on visits or the places that we go, the things we do; the mechanics of recruiting and the recruiting process," Guinta said. "That's what that person is going to strain to do."

The other position posted by Guinta was a director of on-campus recruiting.

McDaniel's hiring comes ahead of a key recruiting stretch. The Huskers will host a Friday Night Lights camp for high school prospects June 3, and Nebraska continues to have visitors on campus.