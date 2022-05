The Sistah Shop, a lifestyle retail store that promotes brands founded by women of color, will conduct the grand opening of its second location in Atlantic Station on Juneteenth weekend. The 4,040 square foot store will feature products from over 75 local and national brands. “The Sistah Shop is a sanctuary for sisterhood,” said CEO […] The post The ‘Amazon of Black women-owned brands’ comes to Atlantic Station appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO