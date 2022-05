(The Center Square) – The Governing Committee of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority passed the spending proposal for 2023 by a two-thirds majority vote. The KCRHA is now asking King County and Seattle to approve the budget that totals up to $227.4 million for the organization’s efforts to address homelessness in the county. The organization’s approved budget for 2022 was nearly $171 million.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO