(The Center Square) – Economic development needs, affordable housing, and homelessness in New Jersey will be addressed through $177 million in federal grants. Nearly half – $87.6 million – will come via the Community Development Block Grant program. The initiative provides funding on a formula basis at city, county and state levels, enabling entities to develop “viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” a release says.

