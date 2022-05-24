21 now confirmed dead in Texas school shooting

Just under 10 years ago, a gunman opened fire at a theater in Aurora, Colo. It was 2012. Those killed included Sandy Phillips' daughter Jessi. One year later, she came by our studios and described her decision to become an activist, which she has been ever since. We've kept in touch every now and again. Phillips and her husband Lonnie filed a lawsuit against a gun dealer. The suit was dismissed due to a law that protects gun dealers, and they were told to pay the dealer's legal costs. They sold their house. They moved into an RV in which they travel from mass shooting to mass shooting. We find Sandy Phillips this morning in Buffalo after a shooting, while preparing to travel to Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting. Sandy Phillips, welcome back.
