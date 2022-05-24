ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

21 now confirmed dead in Texas school shooting

By Dan McCaleb
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Nineteen students, a teacher and a second adult were killed Tuesday in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut that left 26 people dead. The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Uvalde...

www.thecentersquare.com

Texas public safety director: 'Wrong decision' not to confront Uvalde shooter sooner

(The Center Square) – The commander in charge of the police response to Tuesday's mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school made the "wrong decision" to not send officers into adjoining classrooms to confront the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two fourth grade teachers, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
thecentersquare.com

New York response to Texas shooting includes more school surveillance

(The Center Square) – In response to Tuesday’s mass shooting incident at a Uvalde, Texas, school that left 19 children dead, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that police officers would conduct routine check-ins at schools through the rest of the year. That announcement was one...
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
BBC

Texas shooting: Uvalde tragedy opens painful memories for Sandy Hook parents

Newtown, Connecticut, is a place that reminds you that the threat of gun violence is everywhere in America. Set in forested hills, with the treeline punctuated by white church steeples, a road runs from the centre of town past the pleasant New England homes and across a stream to reach, in a few short minutes, the Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Utah leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah leaders are expressing their thoughts and condolences to those affected by the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Eighteen students and one adult were killed in the shooting. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed. Ramos is also believed to have shot his […]
She lost her daughter in a mass shooting. Here's what she will tell parents in Uvalde

Just under 10 years ago, a gunman opened fire at a theater in Aurora, Colo. It was 2012. Those killed included Sandy Phillips' daughter Jessi. One year later, she came by our studios and described her decision to become an activist, which she has been ever since. We've kept in touch every now and again. Phillips and her husband Lonnie filed a lawsuit against a gun dealer. The suit was dismissed due to a law that protects gun dealers, and they were told to pay the dealer's legal costs. They sold their house. They moved into an RV in which they travel from mass shooting to mass shooting. We find Sandy Phillips this morning in Buffalo after a shooting, while preparing to travel to Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting. Sandy Phillips, welcome back.
