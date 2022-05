MISSOULA- Billings Senior's stingy defense shutdown Billings West once again as they defeated the Lady Bears 3-1 on Friday night to advance to the Class AA state title game. Billings West jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off of a solo shot from senior Marleigh Nieto. The early home run was a welcome site for the Lady Bears, but it wouldn't be a sign of what was to come.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO