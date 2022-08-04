The Orville: New Horizons — how to watch, episodes and everything we know

Who’s ready for another trip around the galaxy with the USS Orville? With a new title and a new home, The Orville: New Horizons is season 3 of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi comedy/drama series that is inspired by Star Trek and other classic sci-fi shows and movies.

Previously just called The Orville , the series debuted in 2017 on Fox, where its first two seasons aired. However, having not aired a new episode since April 2019, The Orville is getting a refresh on Hulu under the new title The Orville: New Horizons . But don’t worry, you can bet that MacFarlane and company are going to deliver what the fans have come to expect.

Here is everything we know about The Orville: New Horizons .

How to watch The Orville: New Horizons

All 10 episodes of The Orville: New Horizons season 3 are now available to stream. US audiences can watch the series on Hulu , which is available as a standalone service, or as part of Hulu with Live TV or the Disney Bundle . Starting August 10, The Orville: New Horizons is also going to be available for US Disney Plus subscribers.

The show is available on Disney Plus for UK viewers and Star Plus for all other territories.

These streaming services should also have all previous episodes of The Orville as well.

The Orville: New Horizons episodes

Here are the episode titles and synopses for all of the latest The Orville: New Horizons episodes:

The Orville: New Horizons episode 1, "Electric Sheep"

"The crew deals with the aftermath of the Kaylon battle."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 2, "Shadow Realms"

"The Orville crew embarks on a mission to explore a dangerous region of Krill space."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 3, "Mortality Paradox"

"The crew makes a new discovery."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 4, "Gently Falling Rain"

"The crew leads a Union delegation to sign a peace treaty with the Krill."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 5, "A Tale of Two Topas"

"Kelly helps Topa prepare for the Union Point entrance exam, causing tension with the Moclans."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 6, "Twice in a Lifetime"

"The crew must rescue Gordon from a distant yet familiar world."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 7, "From Unknown Graves"

"The Orville discovers a Kaylon with a very special ability."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 8, "Midnight Blue"

"Kelly and Bortus are assigned to a mission that takes them to Heveena’s sanctuary world."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 9, "Domino"

"The creation of a powerful new weapon puts the Orville crew — and the entire Union — in a political and ethical quandary."

The Orville: New Horizons episode 10, "Unknown Future"

"A celebration is underway aboard the ship on the season 3 finale of The Orville: New Horizons .

Will there be a The Orville: New Horizons season 4?

There has been no news on whether or not The Orville: New Horizons is being renewed for a fourth season, but many fans would like to see one. A Change.org petition has been created for The Orville: New Horizons to get a season 4 and it is nearing its 10,000 signee goal. Though whether or not that will impact the final decision is yet to be seen.

We'll update this page when news on The Orville: New Horizons ' future becomes clear.

What is The Orville: New Horizons plot?

It’s not hard at all to see how much The Orville: New Horizons is inspired by another sci-fi TV series, Star Trek (right down to the color-specific uniforms). But hey, even though Star Trek is having its own resurgence with a number of series on Paramount Plus , including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , who says there isn’t room for more than one space exploration series?

Here is the official synopsis for The Orville: New Horizons .

"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the USS Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships."

The Orville: New Horizons trailer

While MacFarlane is best known for his comedic work with his show Family Guy and movies like Ted , The Orville: New Horizons trailer shows a different side to the creator. While you definitely get a couple of comedic moments, this reintroduction to the series is really pushing its scope and what it has to offer beyond its laughs. Watch the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons below:

Who is in The Orville: New Horizons cast?

Seth MacFarlane leads the way for The Orville: New Horizons . In addition to being the creator of the series, he also stars as Captain Ed Mercer. MacFarlane’s most recognizable characters come from his voice work on Family Guy , where he plays multiple characters including Peter, Brian and Stewie, as well as the foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted from the pair of movies. The Orville has been one of the more rare occurrences where we get to see MacFarlane in the flesh, though some other of his live action work has included A Million Ways to Die in the West , Logan Lucky and The Loudest Voice .

Joining MacFarlane onboard the Orville is Adrianne Palicki ( Friday Night Lights , Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) as Commander Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald ( 24 , Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ) as Dr. Claire Finn, Scott Grimes ( Justified , Mystery, Alaska ) as Lt. Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon ( Shameless , Bosch ) as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus, J. Lee ( American Dad ) as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr, Mark Jackson ( The Royal Today ) as Isaac, Chad L. Coleman ( The Wire , The Walking Dead ) as Klyden, Jessica Szohr ( Shameless , Ted 2 ) and Anne Winters ( 13 Reasons Why ) as Ensign Charly Burke.

Some confirmed guest stars, via the trailer, for The Orville: New Horizons include Victor Garber as Admiral Halsey, Ted Danson as Admiral Perry.

