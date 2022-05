I couldn't help but notice several posts made by Pam Carlen Ihmels, a teacher for Bismarck Public Schools. She's counting down the days to her retirement. In her daily posts, she includes pictures with her students and other sentimental messages. She talks about all of the kids she's met, all the principals she's worked with and all of the lessons, not that she's taught, but rather, that's she's learned along the way.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO