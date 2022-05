Mississippi is blessed to be the destination of choice for travelers from around the U.S. and countries across the globe. A few tourism spots that come to mind are the Gulf Coast, Natchez, Vicksburg and assorted college towns around the state. Add Laurel to the list of places that are drawing tourists from far and near, all eager to walk the same streets, dine at the restaurants and view “up close and personal” the homes featured on the hit HGTV show, Hometown.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO