BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a bill that would have given undocumented immigrants the ability to obtain driver’s licenses. “I cannot sign this legislation because it requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to issue state credentials to people without the ability to verify their identity,” Baker said in a letter addressed to the state Legislature, who passed a compromise version of the bill earlier this week.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO