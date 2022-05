(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced 20 million dollars in federal funding will be used to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa. Information from her office says the new "Nonprofit Innovation Fund" will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply with shovel-ready projects that expand the number of services provided to Iowans and/or projects that increase the number of Iowans served by the nonprofit. Applications will be accepted starting June 27th at iowagrants.gov.

