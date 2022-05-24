Chief Drake's Statement on School Shooting in Texas

The following is a statement from Chief John Drake concerning this afternoon’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

“As a parent and grandparent of a four-year-old, I am heartbroken over this afternoon’s murders of elementary school children and at least one teacher in Texas. While I await details of the investigation now underway, I have directed that all 70 Nashville elementary schools be visited tomorrow by a police officer to help reassure staff and discuss security protocols. I have also directed that our School Resource Officers and supervisors relay the same messaging at their assigned Middle and High Schools. I conveyed this information to Metro Schools Director Adrienne Battle via telephone this evening.

High school graduation ceremonies in our city have been taking place since last week and conclude tomorrow. Our department has taken steps, as we do each year, to enhance safety and security at those events.”