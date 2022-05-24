Florida Woman Arrested for Fentanyl Overdose That Killed Man

INVERNESS -- A Citrus County woman is accused of murder for a fentanyl overdose. The Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Delia Dean of Floral City supplied the drug that resulted in the death of 48 year old Jonathan Bishop of Inverness in April.

The toxicology report came back last week and showed Bishop died of a mix of Fentanyl and alcohol.

Sheriff's deputies investigating Bishop's death found a white powder in a line with a rolled-up bill in the dead man's bathroom. It tested positive for Fentanyl. Detectives found that Bishop had acquired narcotics from Dean. They say she later admitted to supplying him on the night he died.

81 people died of drug overdoses last year in Citrus County, and just last week Governor DeSantis signed a bill increasing penalties for opioid dealers.

Photo: Citrus County Sheriff