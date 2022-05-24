ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'I found my dream job in retirement - marrying people'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Wheal, 58, was a teacher for three decades before retiring from the profession in 2020. Inspired by her brother, she decided to follow a completely different career path. She discusses the challenges of taking on an entirely new job in your fifties, for our business advice series CEO...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! I Can Only Fly Business Class. My Boyfriend Insists on Economy.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Is it ok to have some not so important things you won’t ever compromise on in a relationship? I’m a pretty easy-going person but also a bit indecisive, so my boyfriend makes a lot of decisions in things. He’s started not asking me before he makes certain decisions, like what to eat for dinner or a movie to watch. This normally doesn’t bother me, but he brought home a documentary on a topic I really don’t like. I told him I didn’t want to watch it, and he said just try it for 10 minutes. I said, no, I know I don’t want to watch this. We ended up getting into a fight about it and have been thinking about certain things that might be non-negotiables, and I’m realizing I’m not sure I’ve communicated how non-negotiable these things are.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Wedding Planning Is Ruff”

This week, R. Eric Thomas and Paola de Varona discuss a Prudie letter: “Wedding Planning Is Ruff”. R. Eric Thomas: Hi Paola! Thanks for chatting with me! To start, what did you make of this week’s letter and the age-old battle of kids vs. dogs?. Paola de Varona:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Wedding#Funerals#Electronic Dance Music#Bbc News
The Independent

Voices: By 29, I had everything I’d ever wanted in my work life – and it broke me

At the age of 29, I gained a senior position on a six-figure salary after a series of promotions at an industry-renowned company. On paper, I had achieved everything. But it nearly broke me.“You have to work extremely hard to be successful and it won’t always be easy,” I had been told from a very young age. I simply followed instructions. I had achieved two first-class degrees at university, and I wanted to make sure I had the same boxes ticked in my career.But quickly, the number of boxes I had to tick became too much. I found myself running...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
purewow.com

Don’t Put on a Brave Face: 5 Things Every Parent Can Do When Tragedy Unmoors Us

It's hard not to feel worn down, defeated, angry or numb after hearing about the 21 lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting. And everyone from therapists to Oprah Winfrey will tell you that in times of tragedy, you’ve “got to put your own oxygen mask on first.” But how do you do that when you’re caring for others, trying to put on a brave face and give them the support they need? How do you keep from imploding yourself?
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

Hilarious thread shows men will make fun of anything and everything, even the dead

There's nothing men won't laugh at, even at their own potential deaths apparently. Men can be quite mean when pulling someone else's leg and as one Twitter user pointed out, there are no boundaries when men hang out with each other. Everything under the sun is a good target for a joke. It turned into a hilarious thread of people sharing all the rather inappropriate things that men will make fun of. "Men’s banter is too funny, something life-threatening could’ve happened but once we establish you’re still alive every joke in the universe will fly," they wrote on Twitter. The Twitter user who goes by KING KAYODE (@Unkle_K) served up an example: "My boy got stabbed and we kept saying he had beef with Arya Stark." Here are some of the rather dark and funny things we came across on the thread:
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy