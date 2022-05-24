'I found my dream job in retirement - marrying people'

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Is it ok to have some not so important things you won’t ever compromise on in a relationship? I’m a pretty easy-going person but also a bit indecisive, so my boyfriend makes a lot of decisions in things. He’s started not asking me before he makes certain decisions, like what to eat for dinner or a movie to watch. This normally doesn’t bother me, but he brought home a documentary on a topic I really don’t like. I told him I didn’t want to watch it, and he said just try it for 10 minutes. I said, no, I know I don’t want to watch this. We ended up getting into a fight about it and have been thinking about certain things that might be non-negotiables, and I’m realizing I’m not sure I’ve communicated how non-negotiable these things are.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO