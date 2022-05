PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are investigating after an unknown number of farm animals died in a large barn fire in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a large fire coming from inside a barn near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters used several supply lines and hoses to attack the fire from multiple directions and were able to get it under control. Officials say due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke, it’s unclear exactly how many animals died in the incident. The video below shows the firefighters working to put the fire out.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO