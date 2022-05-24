ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Friend Files Or Just Busy Besties? NeNe Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Marlo Since She Got A #RHOA Peach

By @IamDaniCanada
 5 days ago

Are NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton still good girlfriends? That’s the question that’s being asked after NeNe made some questionable comments about the new full-time peach holder.

Source: Bravo / Getty

In case you’ve been living under a rock or just completely ignoring “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, NeNe and Marlo have been close for years and NeNe intro’d Marlo to the show back in season 4.

Now ten seasons later, NeNe’s making some eyebrow-raising remarks about her bestie.

NeNe Confirms She Hasn’t Spoken To Marlo

NeNe was recently asked by a fan during an IG live if she and Marlo are still friends now that Marlo is a full-time cast member on the very show that NeNe’s suing for racial discrimination.

“What’s she doing now? Lord, they say she wearing furs and running around in the sun,” said NeNe jokingly. “I don’t know what going on with these girls. I don’t honey. I try not to keep up.”

She confirmed that although they haven’t spoken, there’s no beef—and she’s assuming the lack of communication is because of #RHOA.

“I haven’t spoken to Marlo in a long time. It’s crazy … you know what I’m saying? We don’t have any issues but I don’t know what’s going on. It’s just like that … that’s how that show is,” she continued while claiming that the network doesn’t want the current cast talking to former housewives.

[…]

“It’s a lot of Marlo questions in here,” she continued. “I don’t have a problem with her, I haven’t talked to her in a while.”

3:50 mark

Marlo Is Still Calling NeNe Her “Sister”

Just a few weeks ago Marlo called NeNe her sister and declined to comment on NeNe’s claims that she’s been “blacklisted” by Bravo amid her discrimination lawsuit.

“You know, we’re going to leave that where it’s at. Just sending my sister some love and kisses, and we’re gonna keep talking about me and my peach and how it’s my time to shine, baby,” Marlo, 46, told Extra.

NeNe Previously Wondered Why Marlo Needed A Peach—“What’s Going To Change?”

During a June 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, NeNe, 54, disagreed with host Jason Lee that Marlo was “overdue” for a peach as a full-time housewife.

Source: Bravo / Getty

“It also doesn’t make sense that Marlo doesn’t have a peach yet,” said Lee. “She said she’s ready for a peach and she’s ready to show more of her life. Don’t you think it’s overdue for Marlo at this point?”

“No I disagree…” said Leakes.

“Oh, you don’t think Marlo deserves a peach?!” asked Lee.

“I disagree,” said Leakes again.

She then broke it down and said that the network seemingly doesn’t deem it necessary to bring Marlo on in a full-time capacity. “What’s going to change?” asked NeNe.

“The reason I disagree is because if you’ve been doing something for so long, I don’t see the network giving you a peach,” said NeNe. “I am just speaking from my eyes and the way I view the network and the way television works. You have given everything for this amount of pay. Why do they need to give you a peach? For what? What’s going to change? They’re getting everything they need right now. What are they gonna get when they give you a peach? All they’re going to get is a photo of you holding a peach.”

Clearly, something changed because Marlo’s a full-time housewife for season 14 and she’s already stirring the pot.

What do YOU think about NeNe’s latest comments about Marlo? Maybe these besties are just too busy to chat.

Source: Bravo / Getty

IN THIS ARTICLE
