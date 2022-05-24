ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Style Files: Fashion & Fundraising – details on how to help Ukrainian relief efforts

By Kristina Miller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICZKA – 3140 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. The online...

WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Hinsdale Humane Society

Jacki Rossi, Executive Director, Hinsdale Humane Society. Fred DeHart, Veterinary Technician, Hinsdale Humane Society. Hinsdale Humane Society | 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale. 1-mile pet walk, kid’s dash, photo area, cat cove, vendors, raffles and more!. Tickets: $20 (13 and older) includes 10 tickets to use at event. Kids...
HINSDALE, IL
WGN TV

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?. It’s been a while. The city’s last 7-day run of 90s took place 5 years ago in late Sep. 2017, when highs of at least 90 were recorded from Sept. 20-27 (92,94,94,95,93,92,92). It was the city’s only 7-day run of 90s ever recorded in September. Prior to that was the 7-day heat wave from July 12-18, 2012, when highs reached 91,93,90,95,97,99 and 94. The city’s record-long run of 90s is 11, reached on four occasions, all during the 1950s, a decade characterized by hot summers and little air conditioning. Three runs occurred in consecutive summers, 1953, 1954, and 1955 and the fourth in 1959. The city’s 1988 drought summer that logged a record 47 days of 90 or higher (including 7 100s) boasted a 9-day run from July 27-Aug. 4 followed by a 7-day run from Aug. 11-17.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Does Pat Quinn Want to be Chicago Mayor?

CHICAGO — For a while now, political operatives and city hall observes have speculated about more veteran politicians exploring a run for mayor next year. Enter former governor Pat Quinn. He’s polling a possible mayoral bid and he’s willing to discuss city issues. For Quinn, a savvy politician with decades of experience, a Memorial Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago beaches officially open for season

CHICAGO — Chicago beaches officially open for the season on Friday. Swimming is only allowed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when lifeguards are on duty, but the lifeguard shortage the city is facing could prevent a full opening. Chicago Park District Officials are hoping a $500 bonus for new seasonal lifeguards will help fill […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 people shot in South Austin: officials

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in South Austin, according to officials. The shooting happened as police enhanced patrols across Chicago in preparation for the holiday weekend. Officials said The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in Austin Friday night. Police said all three who were shot were transported to area hospitals — one of them […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?

In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?. Nasty weather can occur here at any time of the year but, on average, August is Chicago’s most uneventful weather month. The path that low pressure systems and their associated storminess take shifts north into Canada in August. Broadly speaking,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Remembering the Fallen: “Freedom is not free”

WINFIELD – As people across the nation and Chicago take time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in service, WGN News Now is bringing you the stories of local fallen heroes. One of them is Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Kevin Grieco of Bartlett. WGN’s Christine Flores recently sat down with his […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A return to 90 degrees: Big warm up on the way for Memorial Day weekend

Chicago will see a return to summerlike warmth as the “unofficial” start of summer begins with the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Clouds and the pesky, slow-moving low-pressure system responsible for day-to-day showers since Wednesday is finally departing the area Friday evening. Friday saw a cool day with temperatures only peaking in the low 60s, a level more than 10 degrees below normal.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Memorial Day ceremony held at Rosehill Cemetery

CHICAGO — A parade and ceremony was held Memorial Day at Chicago’s Rosehill Cemetery. The North Side event had almost reminiscent of a small town gathering to pay tribute to those who have died in war.  The parade was just three blocks long and included ROTC students from Lane Tech, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO — A man of an unknown age was shot to death in Englewood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street at around 1:05 a.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking the man several times. The victim sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
