Kids picking fights and bringing knives to school has parent Makeda Kumasi worried over what is being done lately to keep classes under control. Her daughter came home having watched a fight break out at a San Bernardino middle school. Rumor had it that a white girl was dating a Mexican boy, who broke up with her for using the n-word. The Mexican student was jumped on by friends of the girl, and his eye was cut, which he posted on Facebook.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO