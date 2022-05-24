ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Golf: Tavares birdies five holes, fires 3-under 33 in Bears' win over Wheeler

Westerly Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTONINGTON — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares turned in his best round of the season, shooting a 3-under 33 as Stonington High beat Wheeler, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match at Stonington Country Club on Tuesday....

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Stonington travels to Waterford on Tuesday in Class M opener

STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Waterford for the first round of the Class M baseball tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Stonington (12-9) is the No. 22 seed. Seedings are based on regular-season records where the Bears finished 11-8. Waterford (13-7 regular season) is seeded 11th. The winner plays No. 6 Ellington or No. 27 Foran in the second round on Wednesday.
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Westerly gets bye, hosts quarterfinal game on Friday

WESTERLY — Westerly High has received a bye in the preliminary round of the Division II baseball tournament and will host a quarterfinal round game on Friday. Westerly (20-3, 17-1 Division II) will face Mount St. Charles Academy, the No. 4 seed from II-A or Tiverton, the No. 5 seed from II-B. Those two teams play on Tuesday.
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Stonington, CT
Westerly Sun

Softball: Westerly hosting Division II game

WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Lincoln in the preliminary round of the Division II softball tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cimalore Field. Westerly (15-6, 14-4 II-South) is the No. 3 seed, while Lincoln (9-9, 9-9 II-North) is the No. 6 seed from II-North. Westerly must win...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Serra breaks Springer's school record in 800

WARWICK — Westerly High's Jake Serra established a school record in the 800 at the Hendricken Invitational track and field meet on Saturday. Serra placed fifth with a time of 1:56.02. Andrew Springer held the previous record of 1:56.26. Westerly finished 29th with two points. Bishop Hendricken won the...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Girls track: Federico, West place fourth at Mt. Pleasant Invitational

PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Rachel Federico and Kaya West placed fourth in their events at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational girls track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. Federico was fourth in the discus with a throw of 107. West placed fourth in the 800 (2:23.41). Westerly will...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Sposato breaks Chariho 400 school record

WARWICK — Chariho High sophomore Eli Sposato established a school record in the 400 at the Hendricken Invitational track and field meet on Saturday. Sposato placed second with a time of 50.79. Joe DiPalma held the previous record of 50.83 in 2013. Chariho was 21st with eight points. Bishop...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Johnson
Westerly Sun

Middle school: Westerly's Pellegrino wins two events at division meet

WESTERLY — Madison Pellegrino finished first in two field events at the Southern Division middle school track and field championship meet on Thursday at Westerly High. Pellegrino won the shot put (26-0) and the discus (87-1½). The 4x400 relay team of Cece Saint, Virginia Royce, Ava Lidestri and...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Chariho faces Burrillville in D-II opener

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Burrillville on Tuesday for a preliminary round game in the Division II baseball tournament. The Chargers (9-9, 9-9 II-B) are the No. 6 seed from II-B. Burrillville (14-4, 14 II-A) is the No. 3 seed from II-A. The winner advances...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Westerly Sun

Track: Stonington's Hammond qualifies for NCAA championship meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Stonington High All-Stater Rhys Hammond knew he had to do two things at the NCAA track and field East preliminary meet on Friday. Hammond had to possess the confidence that he could run with some of the elite runners in the country and he had to be patient.
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Atlantic League

High Point at Staten Island, ppd. York at Lancaster, 1 p.m. Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m. High Point at Staten Island, 1 p.m. Southern Maryland at Charleston, 1:05 p.m. Gastonia at Long Island, 1:35 p.m. Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m. York at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Birdies#Stonington High#Stonington Country Club#Lions
Westerly Sun

Out & About WHS Hall of Fame dinner

The Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2022 during the annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet at the Haversham.
Westerly Sun

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

E_Odor (6), Bogaerts (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 3. LOB_Baltimore 7, Boston 7. 2B_Mancini (6), Mateo (9), Mullins (9), Vázquez 2 (7), Bogaerts 2 (12), Cordero (6). HR_Dalbec (3), Cordero (2), Devers (11), Arroyo (3), Hernández (4). IPHRERBBSO. Zimmermann L,2-3486612. Sedlock365513. Diplán111133. Boston. Pivetta W,4-4651135. Houck220000. Valdez101112. Sedlock...
BOSTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Tons to like at 55 Kenwood Ave. in South Kingstown

Once upon a time, about 50 years ago in a rural area they called South Kingstown, there was a working dairy farm. It had a silo, it had a barn, and it had a house. As time went by, the property ceased being a dairy farm, but the barn remained, the silo remained, and a very talented builder with a unique vision and a desire to build something different, yet artistically appealing, came upon the scene. He separated the house from the barn yet kept the rustic door intact and also kept other portions of the barn, then set to work to make the home a testament to art, good taste, whimsy, and beauty all in one. He succeeded, and now that the present owners (who added beautiful perennial gardens to enhance the property), have moved, there is an opportunity for someone with their own creative vision, imagination, and the desire to bring their family and their energy to this move-in-condition home unlike any other in the area.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

Avalonia holding 'Water Water Everywhere' photo contest

STONINGTON — The Avalonia Land Conservancy is holding a photo contest, "Water Water Everywhere," to increase awareness of water as a valuable resource. Awards will be given for Best “Good Water” photo, ponds, wetlands, protective shoreline, vernal pools; Best “Bad Water” photo, crushing waves, flooded streets, breached storm walls, eco damage; and Best “Avalonia” photo, a stream, brook, pond, or body of water on an Avalonia property.
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on I-95 in Connecticut

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut killed four people in two cars early Sunday morning, state police said. The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in Guilford, about 12 miles east of New Haven. According to state police, a 2009 Nissan Altima was...
GUILFORD, CT
Westerly Sun

Senior Docket for May 29

Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. Center hours are Mon. to Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff members will be available, Monday through Friday, at 401-596-2404. The dine-in option for meal service has returned. “Grab and go” lunches are still available by coming into the...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

USS Oregon

USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays. The USS Oregon has officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet. It marks the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. Saturday's commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Submarine Base in Groton marked the first in-person commission ceremony since 2019, due to the pandemic. The 377-foot submarine was christened in 2019. Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney credited the crew with showing up to work every day and doing their jobs despite the unprecedented disruption. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the trip to Connecticut for the ceremony. She reminded the crew that compassion and love is at the heart of service.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy