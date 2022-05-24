On the Move: Adalynn Laserna

Anna Spangler was promoted to creative director for Complete PR, a full-service media-affairs company based in Greenville. She will be handling all of the firm’s multimedia efforts such as graphics, logo creation, video production and web design. Spangler joined Complete PR in 2018 as a public relations associate. She...
A new commercial development in Greenville is bringing together tenants across the health and wellness space to create a “wellness campus” concept unique to the Upstate. Basecamp is billed as a collaborative community of medical practices, a fitness studio, a possible restaurant and more, which will be “supporting all aspects of health,” according to the developers.
For startups and businesses looking to expand, reorganize or launch innovative new ventures, Spartanburg Community College’s Spark Center has played a role in the Upstate’s economic development since the center’s inception in 2006. With more than 400,000 square feet of “flex space” created from a former distribution...
Activating a street through ground floor retail isn’t a new concept. Go to Paris or Barcelona and you’ll see it’s been done for hundreds of years. What’s changed is that now, in Greenville and places like it, building and planning code is catching up to it. It’s becoming a rule.
Greenville-based M Peters Group’s proposed $75 million mixed use development on East Main Street in Spartanburg is generating excitement for its potential to transform the downtown skyline. The project is still being evaluated by the city’s design review board, but envisions three new towers across seven properties between 127...
Mark Hinson joined Thomas & Hutton’s civil department in Greenville as a designer. He will assist the civil team with site development construction drawings, engineering design considerations for water, sewer and storm drainage infrastructure, and permit applications associated with commercial, residential and industrial clients in the Upstate region. Hinson...
Green Laundry Lounge offers in-store laundry pickup and drop-off as well as drive-through and curbside pickup and drop-off. Customers may also use GLL’s app to schedule a contactless pickup and delivery. The business offers services such as wash-dry-fold, ironing, laundry services and alteration with third-party vendors. Location: 10 Mooryln...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY — A $3 million fundraising campaign has been launched by the Spartanburg County Foundation to reconstruct the Walnut Grove Manor House. The house on Otts Shoals Road in Roebuck was built in 1765 and last restored in 1961. It's been a popular destination for decades for visitors to experience living history in southern Spartanburg County. When it was constructed, green timbers were used for the house's foundation. Since then the timbers have dried, causing the foundation to settle. The house once used to provide tours to school groups is no longer safe to explore.
Blaze Capital Partners (Blaze), a rental housing investment and development firm based in Charleston, has partnered with River Street Partners (River Street), a real estate investment firm headquartered in Greenville, to purchase a 66-acre site in Easley. Located off Saluda Dam Road and Kay Drive, the property will be used...
The Carolinian Debutante Club introduced the 2022 debutantes Saturday at the annual Mother-Daughter Tea held at the Greenville Country Club. The 17 women to be presented at the 53rd annual winter ball on December 17th at the Poinsett Club are:. Miss Adair Agnes Bannister, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James...
Coffee lovers in Simpsonville will have a new place to grab a cup of coffee. Chestnut Coffee House + Market will open its second location in downtown Simpsonville’s Burdette Central, said Reedy River Retail at SVN Blackstream vice president of retail services Dustin Tenney. The shop owners are planning...
GREENVILLE — After months of delayed opening dates and supply chain issues, the Grand Bohemian Hotel above the Reedy River is now accepting reservations for later this year and into 2023. Reservations are open for mid-October and beyond, according to a May 23 post on Facebook for the hotel....
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Upstate’s newest waterpark is set to open this weekend and it’s floating on Lake Hartwell. The Shores of Asbury has been in the works for years. It is an RV resort with a treehouse jungle, yurt village, and Aqua Zone located at 1600 Asbury Park Road.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What used to be Rick Erwin's Deli is now Konnichiwa. Konnichiwa is now open at 101 Falls Park Drive in downtown Greenville. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
When Julian Loue was deciding what kind of mural he wanted painted over the signage of his business, Rise Bakery, in the Village of West Greenville, he stuck with an obvious theme. “The original idea was to do stalks of wheat coming up the building,” Loue said. The idea...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denise Lowery is a 3rd grade teacher at Cannons Elementary School. Her passion to educate young minds sparked when young girl. After 41 years, she’s dismissing class for the last time. She started working with Spartanburg County School District 3 in 1981. Denise...
Have you found the fairies in Hendersonville, NC? Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville, NC, just a little over an hour north of Greenville, SC has an adorable fairy garden over the summer. And it’s free. What could be cuter than finding fairies in the woods? Finding them in a beautiful...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Saturday June 4 there is a natural hair festival coming to the Upstate. WYFF News 4 Today’s Destiny Chance spoke exclusively with the founder to preview the event!. “If I can bring what I do full-time as a natural hairstylist and bring that to...
Group Therapy Playground and Pub will open on June 17th in the Camperdown development. The 19,000-square-foot facility will be the largest downtown destination in Greenville. The large game room will offer wacky mini-golf, ping pong, synthetic ice curling and ax throwing. You and your group can reserve to play online at any time but Group Therapy will also take walk-ins. If there is a wait there is a pub on the other side of the building. There they will have a 30 tap self-serve beer wall, a full bar, a wine bar and food. Guests can enjoy quick bites or an entire meal.
