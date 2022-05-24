On the Move: Adalynn Laserna

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — A $3 million fundraising campaign has been launched by the Spartanburg County Foundation to reconstruct the Walnut Grove Manor House. The house on Otts Shoals Road in Roebuck was built in 1765 and last restored in 1961. It's been a popular destination for decades for visitors to experience living history in southern Spartanburg County. When it was constructed, green timbers were used for the house's foundation. Since then the timbers have dried, causing the foundation to settle. The house once used to provide tours to school groups is no longer safe to explore.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO