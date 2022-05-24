ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Are you hackable? 10 common passwords and why to avoid them

By Hollie Lewis
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With global growth in online learning, an increase in digital banking usage and online grocery sales increasing, it may be a good idea to take a fresh look at leaked common passwords.

Cybernews Investigation provided a list of 2022’s most common password patterns every day people were using in creating their own passwords:

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. qwerty
  4. password
  5. 12345
  6. qwerty123
  7. 1q2w3e
  8. 12345678
  9. 111111
  10. 1234567890

The data is from publicly leaked data breaches, including the Breach Compilation, Collection #1-5 and other databases.

Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) says to consider length and complexity when it comes to creating passwords and has developed specific guidelines for strong passwords. According to the NIST, you should consider using the longest password or passphrase permissible (8–64 characters) that includes upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

A representative from Digital Forensics Corporation in Savannah, a certified computer forensics analyst that deals with cybercrime, said the percentage of people being hacked this year is increasing.

“I would say it’s definitely increasing, and it’s also increasing in the amount of people who, in general, think they are hacked,” they said. “A lot of people actually have their names, addresses and schools and things like that in their passwords.

“Never, ever include anything of that nature.”

World Turtle Day: 5 ways to help the turtles in your life

The representative, who wished to remain anonymous, said there could be signs a device has been hacked: “the device getting extremely hot, dying way faster than it should be. Losing your data and information at random times. Not being able to access certain contacts, certain emails.”

“If you think you have been hacked, contact us,” they said.

POLITICS
