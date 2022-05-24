ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Installing Laminate Flooring

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Laminate flooring is an inexpensive option to hardwood floors. But it can get pretty pricey when certain mistakes are made during...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Wood Flooring#Hardwood Flooring#Spruce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Salon

How to keep cut flowers fresh (almost) forever

There's no denying the instant boost that fresh flowers can give to any room. Be it a generous arrangement you're lucky enough to receive, or a bunch you grabbed from Trader Joe's, flowers — or even just leafy stems, for that matter — can make any room feel warm and inviting.
GARDENING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy