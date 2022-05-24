ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Evening Forecast: Storms likely overnight, cooler Wednesday

By Marcus Bagwell
 5 days ago

Severe weather risk overnight. Read more here.

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms become likely with an isolated severe risk with wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. Low: 63. Wind: SE to SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues, some heavy. Rain decreasing into the afternoon. Overall chance at 70%. New rain totals Tuesday – Wednesday could be between 1-3 inches. High: 72. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nicer. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and heating up, low humidity. Low: 57. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter and increasing humidity. Mostly sunny. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid and mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

