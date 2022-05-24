Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton looks to return to Pro Bowl status with new quarterback, offense

ENGLEWOOD • It wasn't long ago that Courtland Sutton was considered one of the best wide receivers in football.

An ACL injury, a couple different quarterbacks and a coaching staff later, Sutton is hoping to prove he is still one of those top receivers. The 26-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2019, totaling 72 receptions, 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. But it's been tough for Sutton since then, tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and having a good, not great, season last year with 58 receptions, 776 yards and two touchdowns.

But with a new-look offense under coach Nathaniel Hackett, Sutton hopes he can get back to that 2019 status. And there's good reason to believe he can, as the Broncos intend to run a like-minded offense as they did in 2019 under then-offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

"One of the things is that it's similar to the offense we ran in 2019 that I feel like he had found a lot of success in," Sutton said Tuesday at the Broncos OTAs. "A lot of guys — the ball was going all over the place and a lot of guys were able to make plays, and that's one thing we're seeing with this offense. ... What I like about this offense and this group is no one cares who that guy is.

"It's fun to watch. It's fun to be a part of, for sure."

Sutton also will have a new quarterback this season in Russell Wilson, who is certain to be the best quarterback Sutton has played with in his career. In 2019, Sutton was a Pro Bowler with Joe Flacco and Drew Lock throwing him the ball. Now, with Wilson, Sutton could have a breakout season.

And in the short time he's spent with Wilson, Sutton feels as though he's already built a good chemistry.

“I would say one of the things for him is that winning football is his — he bleeds football," Sutton said. "Saying that, he watches the film, and he prepares himself to be able to be in the right place at the right time and at all times, to give himself an A, B, C in whatever the situation may be. All off of his preparation. I think that’s the thing that allows us to be able to gain that connection with him."