Aurora, CO

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison in Aurora drug sting

By Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
A federal judge earlier this month sentenced a man to serve 11 years in prison for agreeing to sell 6 pounds of methamphetamine to detectives in Aurora during a sting operation in 2019.

After Ignacio Godinez-Mancilla was arrested, he was granted bond. He failed to show up to his court appearances and was arrested more than two years later by federal authorities, prosecutors said.

Godinez-Mancilla, 30, of Mexico, was sentenced May 11 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“We appreciate the work our partners are doing at the local, state and federal levels to take drug traffickers like this defendant off the streets,” U.S Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement. “We cannot and will not allow these illicit drugs to continue to flood our communities. They are dangerous and can be deadly.”

