Officials: Tri-State Tollway pileup kills 1, hurts 7 others

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — One person died and seven others also were injured Tuesday in a pileup crash involving at least seven vehicles on the Tri-State Tollway around Chicago, authorities said.

The crash that occurred about 6 a.m. near northwest suburban Glenview shut down all southbound lanes of the tollway, which is also Interstate 294, for more than five hours, Illinois State Police said. All southbound lanes reopened by 1:30 p.m.

Two people, including the person who died, were transported to hospitals, the Glenview Fire Department said. The other person hospitalized in the crash suffered minor injuries. The others were treated at the scene of the crash.

