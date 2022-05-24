Step One Automotive Group Gives Back to Community

Step One Automotive Group invites the entire community to celebrate its fifth anniversary on June 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park. Step One Fest is the company’s way of saying “thank you” to team members and their families, partners, and the community...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The largest fishing fleet in North America has extra protection for this upcoming busy season. Nine pastors from four local churches stood on the docks of the harbor Friday blessing every boat that works in Destin waters. The blessing is for more than just the fishing fleet welcoming hundreds of pontoons, […]
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder of the popular bar, the Flora-Bama, has passed away, according to a Facebook post. Joe Gilchrist took over the Flora-Bama from the Tampary family in 1978. The family posted to the Flora-Bama Facebook page about Gilchrist’s passing. The Flora-Bama’s founding father, Joe Gilchrist, has gone home to be […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Boy Scouts in Pensacola went to Barrancas National Cemetery on NAS Pensacola Saturday morning to place American flags at every headstone. The tradition that local Scouts would go to the sites of fallen American heroes to honor them is one that has lasted generations. Each flag placed...
Pace, Florida resident Josh Jennings was recently selected to coordinate Floor Shield® dealer development for the rapidly growing brand. In his new role, Josh will be providing dealer support including sales development and marketing planning as well as classroom and field training. Headquartered in Destin Florida, Floor Shield is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School graduate Nadine Smith was named alongside some of the world’s most recognizable people in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. She worked tirelessly for decades in order to create a better life for minorities in Florida, with...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The sharks made history by printing Destin High Schools’ first yearbook in the spring of 2022. After the first year of operation, the Okaloosa Co. charter school principal and board members announced a $9 million expansion for the transformed church location. Destin High School will add a three-story classroom building with […]
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners said Blue Springs Park has become a ‘daycare center’ and that’s why unaccompanied minors are no longer allowed. Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said people drop their kids off and leave. The new ordinance says anyone 15 or younger cannot go to the park without a legal adult. Peacock […]
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — School officials in Santa Rosa County are now looking for protectors of students in the classroom. The Santa Rosa County School District has listed its first open position for a school guardian. Santa Rosa County guardians will be school employees that will be trained by the sheriff’s office. Guardians will serve as […]
Soleil is officially open in beautiful Destin, Florida. Located in The Inn at Crystal Beach, the stunning views from the beachfront patio, bar, and dining room add to the warm, upscale atmosphere. Proprietors Bart and Micah Begley opened Soleil on May 8, 2022, just in time for summer. The new beachfront dining experience is led by celebrity chef and sommelier Chef Michael Sichel. Chef Sichel is passionate about his work and it shows, not only when speaking to him, but in every dish he and his team prepare. The setting of the sun, sand, and sea are reflected in all of the creations they offer. The menu boasts dishes you won’t find anywhere else. The creativity and thought in each plate comes from Chef’s yearning to be different, to make a statement.
Merri Willis always knew she would be a teacher. From the time she was a little girl she would set up a makeshift classroom in her brother's room to teach her friends. She later tutored others. But after 41 years in the classroom, she’s retired. Willis was one of...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Council On Aging of West Florida in Pensacola suffered heavy damage during Wednesday morning's storms. The building is located at 875 Royce St. Channel 3 captured video of multiple trees down on and around the building. "There are several holes in the building that we have...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the winningest boys high school basketball coaches in Florida is making a return to the Panhandle, as Walton has hired Matt Anderson as their next head coach. Anderson is leaving Lincoln High School in Tallahassee after five seasons coaching there and announced on Twitter Thursday evening he was […]
We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
Perdido Key, Fla. - (OBA) - After the construction is completed the trip between Orange Beach and Pensacola will be safer. Following is a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation. Construction activities will begin at the end of May on a $4.4 million project to mill and resurface...
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Memorial Day Weekend crowds have made a mark on Pensacola Beach. Dozens of canopy frames and tents were left overnight Thursday on the beaches ‘reserving’ spots for Friday. Local ordinance says fines can follow leaving personal property on the beach, and local authorities are reviewing the situation. More than 50 […]
Let’s get right into the news you need to know about this morning…. The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol...
On Thursday afternoon, the City of Fort Walton Beach received some good news regarding the renovation project for The Landing Park in Downtown Fort Walton Beach. City Manager Michael Beedie told Get The Coast that he has received the fully executed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the Landing Improvements.
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a "vapor explosion" at one of the food trucks at The Eatery in Gulf Breeze Friday morning, according to the fire marshal on-scene. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at The Eatery on 1713 Woodlawn Way. One person...
