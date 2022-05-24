ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City live: Life Chance Gala benefiting people of Ukraine

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Classical Ballet will be hosting its annual Life Chance Gala of the...

www.wistv.com

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Women Veteran Events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we pay tribute to our fallen heroes for Memorial Day, South Carolina’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs want us to remember our veterans who are still here who also sacrificed so much for our country. There are several veteran events geared towards women and...
MILITARY
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Memorial Day Chili recipe with Jeffrey Lampkin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking to stun your guests with a kicked up dish for this Memorial Day, Jeffrey Lampkin’s chili is sure to do the trick. For more information on Jeffrey Lampkin, click here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Historic Columbia’s Gardens and Houses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Historic Columbia focuses on preservation of our buildings and gardens right here in the Midlands. The organization offers both virtual and in-person tours along with their gardens that are open to the public. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Luxury Picnics with Bilingual Decorator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the weather heats up this Summer, many people will be ready to head outdoors. Why not enjoy a nice picnic outside with your friends and family or inside?. Maritza Gil- Harris is the owner of the “Bilingual Decorator.”. She is an event planner who...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Springtime Activewear

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Live’s shopping and style contributor, Christine Stanley, took our Billie Jean Shaw shopping at Dillard’s in Columbiana Centre to pick out some of the most fashionable activewear for springtime. Whether you work out at the gym or just need something comfy to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Memorial day is almost here. For many, it’s the unofficial start to summer. A time for cookouts, days at the pool and family vacations. While the holiday weekend should be enjoyed by all those fortunate enough to be off from work, we encourage you to spend a portion of your time thinking about the true meaning of the holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Organization draws attention to early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations in support of early voting are meeting Tuesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. One of those organizations Carolina for All is meeting with lawmakers to bring awareness to early voting starting on May 31. Carolina for All is a non-profit organization that aims to promote...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Vietnam War exhibit opens at Upcountry History Museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. — "Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press" will be on display at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville from Saturday, May 28, until Sunday, Aug. 21. Museum officials said this traveling collection chronicles the Vietnam War as seen through the lens of some of...
GREENVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Senator Mia McLeod Releases Statement on Gun Violence

Senator Mia McLeod (right), Democratic Candidate for Governor, today released the following statement regarding gun violence:. “Earlier this week, I was heartbroken to learn that senseless acts of gun violence resulted in the deaths of four more young people in South Carolina—this time in Newberry. Around the same time, a young woman’s life was cut short in Laurens County by a Sheriff’s Deputy and we still don’t know why. Many of us were already reeling from the May 17 mass shooting at Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, NY, where another “Dylann Roof,” armed with the same race-based hate, shot and killed 10 innocent people and injured 3 others. But, at least New York has a law against hate crimes. My senate colleagues’ refusal to even debate the hate crimes bill that bears Sen. Clementa Pinckney’s name proves that racism is still alive and well inside and outside of the SC State House.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Penny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Penny is a 3-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!. Penny came to Pawmetto Lifeline with her puppies who have all been adopted. She was a great mama and it’s now Penny’s turn to get lots of love and TLC. She is super sweet and affectionate! Penny thinks that humans are seats and will sit in your lap. She loves meeting new people! Penny loves to play with toys. She will jump into the toy bin and pick out a toy to carry outside and play with. She has done well with other dogs! Penny would love to meet your dog if you have one to see if they can be best friends!
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shares a grizzly bear update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has provided an update on the facility’s grizzly bears following the loss of their beloved Sundance in early May. Earlier this May, the zoo shared the passing of its beloved grizzly bear, Sundance, who died of natural causes. Sundance left...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the wreck happened in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The person that died was later identified as 47-year-old...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
qcitymetro.com

Something to Cheer About

What would you do if a Tiger walked up and tapped you on the shoulder? It happened to Mykala. What happened next left her crying and the crowd cheering. Bride: Mykala Pearson Brisbane, 27, medical practice management, native of Rock Hill, SC. Groom: Zachary Brisbane, 26, program manager, native of...
ROCK HILL, SC
WTVC

7-year-old student caught with gun in backpack at SC elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A gun was found in a 7-year-old student's backpack at an elementary school in Columbia, South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff's Department reported. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Early voting to begin in South Carolina Tuesday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Next week, South Carolinians will have a chance to vote early in the statewide primaries. It’s the first time many people in the Palmetto State will have a chance to vote early in an election. “I have three issues,” Kathy Starkey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “One is […]
AIKEN, SC

