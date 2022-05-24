Good Afternoon, News: Clack County Clerk's Colossal Cock-Up, People for Portland Fails Again, and GOP Death Cult Avoids Responsibility for Texas School Shooting
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you...www.portlandmercury.com
Comments / 0