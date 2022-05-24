Good Afternoon, News: Clack County Clerk's Colossal Cock-Up, People for Portland Fails Again, and GOP Death Cult Avoids Responsibility for Texas School Shooting

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO