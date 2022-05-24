ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Senator, former lawmaker say some voter ID petition circulators claim to be state employees

By Paul Hammel
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lb3Vr_0fpCX6WB00

Nebraskan signs petition for a ballot initiative. (Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN — Some petition circulators seeking signatures for a voter ID initiative are falsely claiming they are state employees, a current and a former state senator said Tuesday.

Impersonating someone else to gain something of value — in this case, payment for collecting a petition signature — is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. The crime would rise to a felony if repeated more than twice.

State Sen. Julie Slama, the director of Citizens for Voter ID, which is seeking to place a voter identification initiative on the November ballot, said Tuesday evening in a text that her organization is looking into the complaints.

If they proved to be true, Slama said, it would result in “corrective action up to and including termination of the circulators.”

State Sen. Julie Slama
(Courtesy of Unicameral Information Office)

The voter ID initiative is using a company, Vanguard Field Strategies of Kansas City, Missouri, to collect signatures using paid circulators.

The Nebraska Examiner has fielded two complaints about four circulators claiming to be state employees in Omaha on Monday.

One came from former State Sen. Shelley Kiel, who lives in the Dundee area of Omaha. Kiel said a young woman came to her door Monday afternoon and began the conversation by claiming, “I’m from the State of Nebraska,” and asking Kiel to sign the vote ID petition.

Are you sure?

Kiel, who served in the Legislature from 1997 to 2001 and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress in 2000, said she asked the woman at least twice if she was sure she was an employee of the state, and the woman responded “yes.”

Ten minutes after that petition circulator left, another woman came to the door, Kiel said, and was talking to her husband.

This time, after the circulator claimed she worked for the “Secretary of State’s Office,” Kiel informed her that she had served in the State Legislature and what the woman was doing — claiming to be a state employee — was probably illegal.

State Sen. Carol Blood (Courtesy of Unicameral Information Service)

“I was wondering about that,” the woman responded, according to Kiel.

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she had a similar experience when approached by a young man Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Bed, Bath and Beyond Store near 72nd and Pacific Streets.

Trained to do it?

Blood said she confronted the man about his claim of being “a state employee.” She said she later confronted a second circulator, a woman, in the parking lot after the woman claimed she was a state employee.

Both Blood and Kiel independently said it appeared that the circulators had been “trained” to say they were state employees, because they continued to insist that was the case even when confronted about it.

Slama, the Voter ID campaign director, said that was “absolutely not” the case.

A serious matter

Both Blood and Kiel said they considered it a serious matter. Blood, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, said those who are lying to obtain signatures should be fined.

“We have people who are concerned that there might be [voter] fraud in Nebraska. How do they justify someone fraudulently trying to get signatures?” Blood asked.

Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Bena, who heads the election division of the office, said it’s not uncommon to hear complaints about petition circulators.

Most complaints, he said, are about overly aggressive circulators, who are paid by the signature.

Signers can get name removed

Bena said his standard procedure when a complaint is filed is to log in the complaint and inform the initiative organizers to take corrective action, which is what he did after Blood emailed him Monday.

But Bena said now that he’s aware of two complaints, he will be contacting the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office if he hears more complaints about circulators masquerading as state employees.

State law prohibits state employees from engaging in political activities during state work hours.

Bena added that if someone feels they were duped into signing a petition, they can have their name removed by filling out a form available at county and state election offices.

Slama said the campaign has mobilized “hundreds of circulators” and is “ahead of schedule” in collecting enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in November.

The post Senator, former lawmaker say some voter ID petition circulators claim to be state employees appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
fox42kptm.com

Complaints over Nebraska Voter I.D. petition

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Secretary of State says it's not uncommon to receive complaints on petitions where signatures are being sought. The complaint they received on Monday from a Senator Carol Blood is a first. “The complaint has been that the signature collector has claimed to be a state...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building. […] The post Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska education leaders convening School Safety Task Force

Nebraska's department of education commissioner received a call late Tuesday night. Matt Blomstedt answered state Sen. Lynne Walz's phone call. Stories of Uvalde were spreading across the country. It was time to discuss strategies for proactively moving forward to address school safety issues. "She pulled together a group of education...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New Acting U.S. Attorney named for District of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Acting U.S. Attorney was named Friday for the District of Nebraska. Steven A. Russell is a career prosecutor. He will replace Interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp who announced his retirement earlier this month. He will serve in this position until a U.S. Attorney is appointed by President Joe Biden.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
State
Kansas State
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Former Deputy Hall Co. Attorney now Acting U.S. attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Career prosecutor Steven A. Russell has been named the Acting United States Attorney to take over following the retirement of Interim United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp. Russell’s appointment will be effective on May 28, 2022. Russell, a 1982 graduate of the University of Nebraska...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Political parties’ rules create confusion over ballot options for Nebraska nonpartisans

LINCOLN — A Nebraska state law meant to keep poll workers from inappropriately steering nonpartisan voters has kept some voters from understanding their ballot options during primary elections. In Nebraska, the Republican Party allows only party members to vote in its primary elections for state offices. The Democratic Party and third parties, by contrast, do […] The post Political parties’ rules create confusion over ballot options for Nebraska nonpartisans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Carol Blood
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa Democrats vote down Republican governor’s commission appointees

(The Center Square) – Iowa Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted down Gov. Kim Reynolds’ four appointees for the State Judicial Nominating Commission. Those appointees were Gwen Ecklund, Jeremy Kidd, Kathleen Law, and Derek Muller. Reynolds accused Democrats’ decisions as “partisan politics." Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville,...
IOWA STATE
thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Passport Program 2022

Simply visit as many of the Passport stops as you wish, get stamps, then turn those stamps in for prizes. There is no purchase necessary to receive Passport stamps. There is no age limit to participate. One prize entry per person. Each individual can submit their own booklet prize entry...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Sen#Circulator#Politics State#Nebraskan#Citizens For Voter Id#Vanguard Field Strategies#The Nebraska Examiner
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfornow.com

Governor Ricketts Declares May 29 as National 529 Day in Nebraska

(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska. “The future of tomorrow is...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House. Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
470
Followers
430
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy