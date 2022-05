From the time they were constructed in the 1960s until their retirement in the mid-1990s, the pair of 500-foot-tall smokestacks at the coastal edge of Moss Landing sent plumes of smoke into the air, sometimes raining soot from the Moss Landing Power Plant onto the boats docked nearby. The towers stood as a landmark for one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gases in California.

MOSS LANDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO